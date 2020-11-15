New Delhi: The famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for this year’s holiday season has been chosen. This year a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce has been set up at New York City’s Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees. Also Read - Beginning and End of an Era: On This Day Sachin Tendulkar Arrived at Big Stage to Serve Team India For 25 Glorious Years

The tree had already arrived on Saturday and was later lifted into its spot by a crane. This year the tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, in central New York.

According to a NBC report, the tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles (8 km) of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 pm on December 2.

However, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it’s especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year, said a report.

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree came from the Village of Florida in Orange County, New York.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is an annual tradition that has served as a beacon of hope and prosperity for millions each holiday season since its humble beginnings amid the Great Depression.

The first tree went up in 1931, during the start of the Great Depression, however, ceremonies around the tree became an annual affair in 1933. Then in 1951, the lighting ceremony was broadcast for the first time on national television, bringing the iconic tradition right into the American home.