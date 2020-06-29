Nagpur: Well, it’s no secret that Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde is fascinated with motorcycles and on several occasions, he has expressed his fondness for bikes. On Sunday, he familiarised people with his new avatar when he was pictured in Nagpur checking out a Harley Davidson. Also Read - Coronavirus: New Dress Code Likely For Judges, Lawyers Across India, Says CJI SA Bobde
Notably, the Chief Justice has been in his native town Nagpur for several weeks due to the lockdown.
The photo which has now gone viral was posted by the official Bar & Bench Twitter account where CJI Bobde can be seen enjoying on a Harley Davidson CVO 2020. Take a look:
As per NDTV, the bike was brought to the Chief Justice by a Harley Davidson dealer for a demo and Justice Bobde only sat on it and posed for the cameras.
Many on social media loved this stylish avatar of the CJI and appreciated him for indulging in what he enjoys without thinking about other’s opinions.
Meanwhile, many others also criticized him for not wearing a mask or helmet and not following social distancing rules. However, sources revealed that he was wearing a mask but removed it while sitting on the bike.
In previous interviews too, the Chief Justice had revealed he used to ride a Bullet manufactured by Indian company Royal Enfield.
Last year, Bobde had met with an accident while test-riding a motorcycle, which has been learned to be a high-end Harley Davidson as well. He fell off the bike and fractured his ankle.
Bobde, who was part of the landmark Ayodhya title dispute verdict, is currently presiding over hearings through video conferencing since nationwide lockdown to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.