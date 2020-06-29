Nagpur: Well, it’s no secret that Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde is fascinated with motorcycles and on several occasions, he has expressed his fondness for bikes. On Sunday, he familiarised people with his new avatar when he was pictured in Nagpur checking out a Harley Davidson. Also Read - Coronavirus: New Dress Code Likely For Judges, Lawyers Across India, Says CJI SA Bobde

Notably, the Chief Justice has been in his native town Nagpur for several weeks due to the lockdown.

The photo which has now gone viral was posted by the official Bar & Bench Twitter account where CJI Bobde can be seen enjoying on a Harley Davidson CVO 2020. Take a look:

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde trying out Harley Davidson. (Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020) @harleydavidson #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/6bDv0g4n2P — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 28, 2020

As per NDTV, the bike was brought to the Chief Justice by a Harley Davidson dealer for a demo and Justice Bobde only sat on it and posed for the cameras.

Many on social media loved this stylish avatar of the CJI and appreciated him for indulging in what he enjoys without thinking about other’s opinions.

I like ppl who love life. No false pretensions. No false sense of protocol. Lutyens delhi full of such ppl. Just saw this pic on social media of our current CJI Sharad Bobde. A different person. Positions come & go. But you hv 1 life. pic.twitter.com/EFEr23KdP0 — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) June 28, 2020

That's the Chief Justice of India on a weekend in Nagpur!

Justice Bobde, My Lord 😃😃😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/hYGlq2muUC — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) June 28, 2020

Our Chief Justice, Sharad Bobde, I'd read, is a keen dog-lover and photography enthusiast. Adding 'biker' to my Lord's list of passions. pic.twitter.com/jvISYDgo2m — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) June 28, 2020

Our Chief Justice of India at the Supreme Court, Shri Arvind Bobde ji on his Harley Davidson!!😂

Swag levels😎 pic.twitter.com/axZOzkpxMc — Arpit Bhatnagar🇮🇳 (@arpitbhtnagar) June 29, 2020

Meanwhile, many others also criticized him for not wearing a mask or helmet and not following social distancing rules. However, sources revealed that he was wearing a mask but removed it while sitting on the bike.

Chief Justice Of India (CJI) S A Bobde in a new Avatar with Harley Davidson mobike is super cool, but, where is the mask, My Lord!? Pls forgive me for asking this question, as you are an example for others to follow. pic.twitter.com/tP57pnfqlp — Suchitra Mohanty (@SuchitraMohant1) June 28, 2020

Chief Justice of India Shri SA Bobde ji on a bike without mask, without social distance and no wearing helmet! Sir, are all laws only for the Poor's? pic.twitter.com/QwSnqswBuH — Adv.Anil Singh (@asrampurnaikin) June 28, 2020

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde .

The guardian of law or a law breaker ? No Mask , No helmet #COVIDIOTS #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/ZdOAlgywYD — kŕṣṇa (@infestedbrain) June 28, 2020

In previous interviews too, the Chief Justice had revealed he used to ride a Bullet manufactured by Indian company Royal Enfield.

Last year, Bobde had met with an accident while test-riding a motorcycle, which has been learned to be a high-end Harley Davidson as well. He fell off the bike and fractured his ankle.

Bobde, who was part of the landmark Ayodhya title dispute verdict, is currently presiding over hearings through video conferencing since nationwide lockdown to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.