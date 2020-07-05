Recently, Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar had put out a video sharing his appreciation for ‘Teri Mitti‘ song which a Delhi Police constable Rajat Rathore had crooned to pay tribute to the frontline warriors and now, actor Kartik Aaryan has been left smitten with the cop’s beautiful rendition of the song ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main‘ from the chocolaty boy’s movie ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. Making his Instagram handle his performance arena, the 21-year-old Delhi Police personnel operates social media handles exclusively to flaunt his singing sensation. Also Read - Video of Blood-Soaked NGO Volunteer Goes Viral After Others From 'Neighbourhood Woof' Brutally Assaulted by Locals in Delhi

While his videos made him into an overnight Internet sensation, Kartik only noticed the video recently and shared it on his Instagram handle. Featuring the cop in his police uniform, the video shows him soulfully singing before a microphone. Kartik captioned the video, "Rockstar Police Man ….. • Aap log har baar dil jeet lete ho !! #TeraYaarHoonMain (sic)"

Having left his graduation at Ramjas College in 2017, Rathore joined the Delhi Police at the age of 19 years and wants to make a career in Bollywood. The song videos are mostly recorded by his mother at their home in Delhi’s Bhajanpura.

In an interview with PTI earlier, Rajat had shared, “I am eagerly waiting for a chance to make a career in Bollywood. I want to sing songs for Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.”