Zurich: The happiness of 11-year-old Izyan Ahmed (Zizou) knew no bounds when he saw the legendary tennis star Roger Federer as a rival in front of him on the tennis court. Izyan Ahmed was called to Zurich for a training program, but behind this training program was the “Pinky Promise” made 5 years ago which Roger Federer had made to Zizou. Federer has now fulfilled that promise. The Swiss star called his fan and his coach to Zurich for the training program. They were made to sit together at a table and a lady arrives to tell the two that she is a big fan of Zizou.Also Read - World No.1 Novak Djokovic To Join Legends Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray To Represent Europe In Laver Cup

The lady also posed for a selfie with him and asks Zizou to the tennis court. Just then walks in Mr Roger Federer and the little fan is speechless. Federer and Zizou play a few knocks with a bunch of youngsters holding placards that read “Zizou”. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Special Message For Roger Federer Ahead of His Quarter-Final

Well, that is not all. We have purposely not told you the entire story. You have to see it here to understand and believe the power of modesty as displayed by the Swiss tennis champion. Aren’t we love with him already?

Watch the video here

Pinky Promise made 5 years ago

During an event in 2017, the legendary tennis star Roger Federer made a promise to 6-year-old Izyan Ahmed (Zizou) when he asked Federer, “Can you please continue to play for eight, nine years so that I can play you when I go pro?” Also Read - Roger Federer Returns to Wimbledon to Attend Centre Court Centenary Ceremony

“Yes!” exclaimed Federer. “Is that a promise?” responded Ahmad. “Pinky promise,” said the smiling Swiss.