New Delhi: Rohit Sardana, well-known television anchor and journalist passed away on Friday, leaving the entire media fraternity shocked. Notably, Sardana had tested positive for the coronavirus and suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. The 42-year-old veteran journalist was admitted to Metro Hospital on Thursday. Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary informed about his untimely demise through a tweet. Notably, Sardana had risen through the ranks, from starting out as a copy editor in the early 2000s. Over the years, he worked with Zee News as an executive editor and anchor wherein he hosted ‘Taal Thok Ke’, a popular debate programme. Sardana left Zee News to join Aaj Tak in 2017 and, since then, he was hosting the debate show ‘Dangal.’ Also Read - TV Anchor Rohit Sardana, Who Sought Help For COVID-19 Patients Till Last Night, Dies
The untimely death of Sardana came as a major shock to the media community at large. Politicians, journalist and Twitter users alike poured their heartfelt condolences for him. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia poured their tribures, remarking his death is a ‘big jolt to journalism’.
PM Modi tweeted, ”Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Amit Shah wrote, ”Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers.”
Manish Sisodia wrote, “Shocked and extremely saddened to know about the passing away of senior journalist and my journalism days colleague Rohit Sardana. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet said, “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana. It’s simply unbelievable. Rohit had recovered from Covid-19 and was back at work. My heartfelt condolences to the family members and Aaj Tak group.”
Even while he was himself suffering from coronavirus, Sardana sought help for COVID-19 patients on Twitter a day before he died. In his last tweet, the anchor asked his over 4 million followers to help find Remdesivir injections for a COVID patient.
Earlier on Friday, former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee also succumbed to COVID-19 when he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.
May their souls rest in peace!