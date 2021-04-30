New Delhi: Rohit Sardana, well-known television anchor and journalist passed away on Friday, leaving the entire media fraternity shocked. Notably, Sardana had tested positive for the coronavirus and suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. The 42-year-old veteran journalist was admitted to Metro Hospital on Thursday. Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary informed about his untimely demise through a tweet. Notably, Sardana had risen through the ranks, from starting out as a copy editor in the early 2000s. Over the years, he worked with Zee News as an executive editor and anchor wherein he hosted ‘Taal Thok Ke’, a popular debate programme. Sardana left Zee News to join Aaj Tak in 2017 and, since then, he was hosting the debate show ‘Dangal.’ Also Read - TV Anchor Rohit Sardana, Who Sought Help For COVID-19 Patients Till Last Night, Dies

The untimely death of Sardana came as a major shock to the media community at large. Politicians, journalist and Twitter users alike poured their heartfelt condolences for him. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia poured their tribures, remarking his death is a ‘big jolt to journalism’.

PM Modi tweeted, ”Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021

Amit Shah wrote, ”Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers.”

Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2021

Manish Sisodia wrote, “Shocked and extremely saddened to know about the passing away of senior journalist and my journalism days colleague Rohit Sardana. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार श्री रोहित सरदाना जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। वह जनपक्षीय पत्रकारिता के अप्रतिम हस्ताक्षर थे। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि वह दिवंगत आत्मा को शान्ति व शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 30, 2021

Shocked and extremely saddened to know about the passing away of senior journalist and my journalism days colleague Rohit Sardana. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/9yUWc9l4qu — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 30, 2021

This is a big jolt for journalism. I deeply mourn the untimely demise of fearless and bright @aajtak journalist #RohitSardana. So painful for the family & friends. My prayers and condolences. ॐ शांति 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LSIVDfQBjA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 30, 2021

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet said, “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana. It’s simply unbelievable. Rohit had recovered from Covid-19 and was back at work. My heartfelt condolences to the family members and Aaj Tak group.”

आज तक समूह के पत्रकार व ऐंकर @sardanarohit के निधन के समाचार से गहरा आघात लगा। यह अत्यंत दुःखदायी है। रोहित मूलतः कुरुक्षेत्र की पवित्र भूमि से है। इस बारे अक्सर रोहित से चर्चा होती। इस युवा आयु में यूँ चले जाना… विश्वास नही होता। मेरी श्रद्धांजलि और परिवार को सवेंदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/zMh6HvFfbs — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 30, 2021

Here are other tweets:

Shocked to hear about #RohitSardana. I remember how he gave his everything to host an event in Hisar, which was right after me joining the upper house. Despite his first, he performed as a pro. Rohit was a prodigy boy. I will miss him. — Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) April 30, 2021

More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2021

And the Pandemic takes another precious life , everyday ,hundreds of precious lives are gone.Absolutely shocked to hear about the tragic demise of senior journalist and anchor Rohit Sardana. Gone too soon 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 OmShanti Shanti Shanti . https://t.co/bA8H9pSzoS — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 30, 2021

Beyond shocking to hear @Rohitsardana77 no more. These are terrible times & one realises how vulnerable each one of us is. My heart goes out to his family. You are in my prayers. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Navika Kumar (@navikakumar) April 30, 2021

It’s shocking and that this pain of being in distress for such a long time is so depressing. Each day comes with some bad news. Let’s hold each other and stay strong. Let’s fight this out. Let’s do our best. Om Shanti. #Rohitsardana — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) April 30, 2021

This is such a shocking news that Senior journalist #RohitSardana Ji passes away due to Corona. Heartfelt condolences, may almighty strengthen his family, colleagues & loved ones.

Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/EXqpjR20Iw — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) April 30, 2021

News of #Rohitsardana passing away just adds to the list which has already been so shocking and depressing. Always loved watching him throw questions which so many had hard time answering.

Even more shocking is no news of it on @aajtak — Digvijay (@Digvijjayy) April 30, 2021

Extremely shocking !

Life is so Uncertain Senior journalist & popular anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Heartfelt condolences. May his Soul Rest in peace 🙏🏻#omshanti #RIP @sardanarohit जी pic.twitter.com/VPMsz55LA6 — Adv. Mahesh Mohite (@AdvMaheshMohit2) April 30, 2021

Unbelievable & Heartbreaking 💔

We lost Rohit Sardana 😞A good friend,humane,ever helping and true nationalist !

We will miss you brother….

Prayers for family 👏

ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fVzMRfUOJt — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 30, 2021

Even while he was himself suffering from coronavirus, Sardana sought help for COVID-19 patients on Twitter a day before he died. In his last tweet, the anchor asked his over 4 million followers to help find Remdesivir injections for a COVID patient.

Earlier on Friday, former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee also succumbed to COVID-19 when he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

May their souls rest in peace!