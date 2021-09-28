New Delhi: Over the years, the internet has helped find a lot of celebrity-lookalikes and the latest in the list is a doppelganger of Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma. And guess where? In Pakistan! A picture of a man enjoying a glass of sharbat in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi has surfaced on the internet and many are convinced that he looks like cricketer Rohit Sharma.Also Read - Viral Video: 63-Year-Old 'Dancing Dadi' Grooves to 'The Breakup Song', Wows The Internet With Killer Moves | Watch

In the picture, the man who resembles Mumbai Indians captain, is seen wearing a cap and sunglasses, and holding a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat in his hand. In a tweet, user Shiraz Hassan shared the picture and jokingly wrote, ”Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers? Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi’s saddar.”

See the picture here:

Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?

Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar. (Photo: Mukhtar Aziz Kansi) pic.twitter.com/GN1gG8N2jT — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 27, 2021

The post has gone viral, triggering a barrage of memes and jokes. Many fans joked that the 34-year-old needs this cool drink to release some pressure of the defeats in the ongoing Indian Premier league (IPL). One user said, ”Sasta Rohit Sharma”, while another wrote, ”He’s gone over there to regroup and think how he will change the fortunes of Mumbai Indians!!”

Coming to IPL, defending champions Mumbai Indians have got their UAE leg off to a woeful start, losing three consecutive games. This is the first time since 2018 that the five-time IPL champions have lost three matches on the bounce. MI next play Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 28.

Here are other reactions to the viral picture:

Sasta Rohit Sharma 😂😂 — Vaani (@Vaani123456) September 27, 2021

Doppelgangers and look alikes are only safe in Pakistan. — Dr Vivek Varshney (@vivek_cv99) September 28, 2021

He’s celebrating the impending T20 captaincy that’s coming his way. https://t.co/ymNybVfSVW — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) September 27, 2021

Kuptaan of Karachi Pakistanis..

😂❤️ https://t.co/9thaA1tsT4 — Shrey Singh Rajput (@Krish379317689) September 28, 2021

He’s gone over there to regroup and think how he will change the fortunes of Mumbai Indians!! — AR (@Edge2slip) September 27, 2021

He needs the sharbat. MI haar rhi h to pressure handling ke liye jaruri h😂 — SR🌈 (@orngebellpepper) September 27, 2021

Rohit bhai kahin bhi milenge to sirf khane pine ki dukan le — Bunty (@the90s_kid) September 27, 2021

A few months back, an albino ice cream man who looks just like the former US president Donald Trump was also spotted in Pakistan. Trump’s doppelganger, from Sahiwal in the Punjab area of Pakistan, was seen selling kulfis in a video that went viral. In the video, he was seen wearing a kurta pajama, has blond hair (due to albinism) and a physique similar to Trump.