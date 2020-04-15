Rohtak: While all establishments remain closed in India owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, the district magistrate’s court in Rohtak opened up on night of April 13 for a really special reason! Also Read - Indians Are Googling 'How to Make Alcohol At Home' As Liquor Stores Stay Closed Amid Lockdown

The court opened up to register the wedding of a Haryanavi man with a Mexican girl under the Special Marriage Act as both could not tie the knot due to the lockdown.

It was in 2017 that Niranjan Kashyap and Dana Joheri Oliveros Cruise, first met on a language learning app and got engaged the very next year.

Haryana: Niranjan Kashyap from Rohtak married Dana, a Mexican national on April 13 under the Special Marriage Act amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Niranjan says, "We met through a language learning app. Dana&her mother came to India on 11th February for the wedding." pic.twitter.com/Q9QKjMsDTH — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

After two years of being engaged, the couple applied to get married under the Special Marriage Act on February 17.

“We met on a language learning app. In 2017, she came to India on my birthday. Then this February 11, Dana and her mother came to India for the wedding. On February 17, we applied for marriage under the Special Marriage Act which has a 30-day notice,” Kashyap said.

The 30-day notice ended on March 18 but by then the lockdown began so they could not get married. The couple then submitted an application to District Collector after which he agreed to conduct their wedding.