Hyderabad: In a strange incident, a rooster was on Saturday arrested after it killed a man during the cockfight in Jagtial district of Telangana. According to police, the rooster will be produced in court for accidentally killing its owner. The incident happened when the knife tied to the leg of the bird accidentally cut into the groin of Thanugulla Satish (45). Notably, the incident happened at Lothunur village on February 22 when the man brought the rooster for an illegal cockfight but it tried to set itself free from his clutches. Also Read - Dubbaka By-election Result 2020: BJP Registers Victory, Defeats TRS by 1,470 Votes

Satish was injured when the knife tied to the rooster’s leg for cockfight cut into his groin. The profusely bleeding man was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctor. Also Read - With No Ambulance & Barricades Everywhere, Telangana Woman Delivers Baby on The Street

Notably, the cockfights are banned in Telangana and this was a secretly being organised near the Yellamma temple in the village. After the inquest, the police brought the rooster to the Gollapalli Police Station, where it was kept and looked after by the police personnel. The police personnel also arranged food for it. Also Read - Happy Chinese New Year 2017 greetings: Chinese Lunar New Year 2017 WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS messages to send wishes to your loved ones!

Reports suggested that the police have ‘arrested’ the rooster based on the visuals of the bird tied at the police station. The police, however, denied the claim.

According to Gollapalli SHO B Jeevan, the bird was neither arrested nor detained. However, police will produce the rooster in court and follow the direction of the judge to decide the next course of action.