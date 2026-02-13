Home

Rose day celebration turns costly in Bihar: Viral alcohol video lands couple in legal trouble

A Rose Day celebration in Bihar turned controversial after a woman posted a video serving alcohol to her husband, triggering police action under prohibition laws and igniting widespread social media debate.

An attempt to make “Rose Day” romantic for her husband has landed a woman in trouble with law. Videosharing surfaced online shows her offering alcohol to her husband as part of the Valentine’s Week celebrations. Seeing which, Bihar Police have now registered an FIR against the couple for illegally consuming liquor in a dry state.

Bollywood Meets Bihar: Video Goes Viral

In the now-viral video, which has since been deleted, Kanchan Devi offers her husband a glass of liquor after presenting him with a rose. Smiling to the camera, she then tilts the bottle towards herself to drink from it too. The video is believed to have been uploaded on Instagram and Facebook by Kanchan herself. Soon enough, the couple became the talk of Bihar on social media, though not for reasons they would have hoped.

Remember, Bihar is officially a dry state with strict prohibition laws. Anyone displaying alcohol, let alone consuming it publicly, is against the law.

Action Expected: FIR Against Woman (and Pistol Owner)

News agency ANI reports that as news of the viral clip began trending on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram and WhatsApp reels, Bihar Police wasted no time getting to work. According to SSP Munger Avdhesh Kumar Singh, “We have immediately constituted a special investigation team (SIT).”

“The police are also filing an FIR against the woman who shared the video as well as the owner of the licensed pistol.”

Owning and operating a licensed pistol is legal in India. However, cops state that letting someone who isn’t in your home permit feed with your weapons online is punishable by law.

Angry About Alcohol: Social Media Weighs In

Social media users too had a lot to say about the controversy. Citizens from across the country vented their anger about people drinking alcohol in a dry state: Some said normal netizens like the couple were being bullied by other social media users.

While many tried to make light of the situation, meme-ifying it with Bhojpuri hits and Rose Day puns: Just wait until they find out the legal implications of their actions are seriously no joke.

While the FIR has been registered, the police investigation will continue until the case is complete. Further legal action can be taken against the woman if needed. Social media users have also begun trending #Hottamardani in criticism of the couple.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.