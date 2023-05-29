Home

Roshogulla Roll, Anyone? The Bizarre Combo Has A Few Takers

A street vendor in Kolkata is serving this bizarre snack.

The video has left many Instagram users furious

Picture this – you are offered a yummilicious roll that you have been craving. As you take the first bite, you find out that the dish you have been loving for its spicy masala flavour does not have any of this. Rather, it turns out to be sweet. Someone replaced the hot filling with rasgullas. Weird, right? But, to everyone’s surprise, a vendor in Kolkata is serving this uncommon dish, called ‘Roshogolla Roll’.

The sheer thought of how the traditional sweet and the rolls have been mixed up can shock one to the core. But in a video that has gone viral, the street vendor can be seen preparing the dish with pride.

The Bizarre Recipe

As the video proceeds, he adds roshogullas to a sauce to prepare a filling. He then goes on to saute some veggies and roll the dough. Using the filling and topping it with mayonnaise, the vendor stuffs the roll and serves it. “Roshogolla Roll in Kolkata for the first time,” read the caption of the video.

“Is There Anything Left To See?”

Soon after the video went viral, social media users were quick to post their disdain for the recipe. “Fusion also has a standard, either I will stop eating rolls or Rasogolla..,” a user wrote.

“Is there anything left to see?” a user asked.

Another commented, “Time to unfollow, and leave Earth.”

However, there’s a catch. Hold on tight as we bring you a fact about the Roshogulla Roll that has captured the imagination of people. Many individuals are relishing the dish more than we can imagine and why? Well, the recipe is not what it looks like.

One of the users cleared the air around this viral dish saying that it tastes like a paneer roll. “Hello, all. I personally tried this roll for this video and this almost tastes like a paneer roll we usually eat. They are using chanar kofta as Roshogolla which is not sweet at all. This place just named it Roshogolla Roll just because these koftas look like Mini Roshogolla,” the comment read.

Now that you know it is not sweet and is made using Chanar kofta, do you want to try this dish coming straight from the streets of Kolkata?

