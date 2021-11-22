British actor Rowan Atkinson, who is widely known for his roles in the comedy show Mr. Bean and the film Johnny English, is not dead. An old hoax about his demise surfaced once again and shocked fans who rushed to Twitter as they couldn’t believe that their beloved Mr. Bean was dead.Also Read - Lucky Ali Death Hoax: Singer is Alive And Chilling in Bengaluru With His Family, Confirms Nafisa Ali

The 66-year-old actor has fallen prey to malicious death rumours on social media several times.

Other than being a hoax, the false death reports about Rowan Atkinson’s death can also give your gadgets a virus.

The tweet that started the death rumours read the following message while using the name of Fox News: “FOX BREAKING NEWS : Mr. Bean (Rowan Atkinson) died at 58 after car accident.” Another similar tweet said: “English comedian and actor Rowan Atkinson aka Mr Bean is feared to be dead with reports of the 58-year-old actor getting killed in a car crash on March 18, 2017.”

This piece of information is absolutely false and also factually incorrect as in 2017, Rowan Atkinson was 62 not 58 years old.

The disturbing news of Rowan Atkinson’s death went viral after a Twitter handle posing as US broadcaster Fox News spread the Rowan Atkinson death hoax and duped users into clicking on a malicious link.