Home

Viral

Royal Family Decides to Part Ways With KOHINOOR in Crown, Indians Want Their ‘Stolen’ Precious Jewel Back – Check Viral Reactions!

Royal Family Decides to Part Ways With KOHINOOR in Crown, Indians Want Their ‘Stolen’ Precious Jewel Back – Check Viral Reactions!

Royal family announced Queen Mary's crown would be reset without the Kohinoor diamond, Indians react - Check viral reactions!

Royal Family Decides to Part Ways With KOHINOOR in Crown, Indians Want Their 'Stolen' Precious Jewel Back - Check Viral Reactions! (Picture Credit: Gaurav Ohri/India.com)

Queen Consort Camilla will not don the Queen Mother’s crown set with the Kohinoor diamond for the coronation of Britain’s King Charles. According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen Consort will have the crown altered to add diamonds from the late Queen Elizabeth’s private collection. The argument over whether or not to return the Kohinoor to India has been set off in response to the announcement made by Buckingham Palace.

Vogue shared an elaborate post regarding UK Royal Family’s crown along with a throwback photo. The caption on the post read, “Last week, the Royal Family officially announced that Queen Mary’s crown, which held a replica of the #Kohinoor diamond, would be reset without the stone ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. Some interpreted this as a sign that the Crown doesn’t want to upset India. For others, this was a signal that the Crown wants to slowly shed its colonial legacy – a legacy mired with blood and looting and move into a new world order where kings and queens and all the treasures they hold are just titular. But to what extent is this symbolic gesture successful? Tap the link in our bio to read more.”

You may like to read

CHECK VIRAL POST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

The post went viral in no time and in fact, led to a hot debate on social media. Indians are now demanding the Kohinoor diamond back. One of the users wrote, “An actual gesture would be to return the diamond to 🇮🇳. No one needs this performative nonsense.” Another user wrote, “Here’s a thought – just return the Kohinoor to India.” The third one wrote, “Send the diamond back to the Indian government please, they stole it from that ten-year-old ruler and it was a family heirloom.”

Several Indians also suggested theories in the comment section and wrote, “I don’t think any of these is the actual reason. History says that Kohinoor has a bad legacy of curse if worn by men. I’m assuming that’s the reason they’re removing it from the crown.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.