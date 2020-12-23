Seems like the royal mistress of the King of Thailand has become the target of a ‘revenge porn’, as more than 1,400 nude images of her have been dispatched to anti-monarchy activists, in an attempt to ‘sabotage’ the Royal consort. According to The Daily Beast, some 1,400 images of Thailand king’s royal consort – Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, many of which are sexually explicit, have been leaked earlier this year to prominent critics of the Thai monarchy living abroad. Also Read - Baby Elephant Hit by Motorcycle in Thailand Survives After Receiving CPR | Watch Viral Video

Taken between 2012 and 2014, the snaps include revealing shots of Koi topless and in skimpy nightwear. The photographs were sent to British journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, who writes critically about the Thai establishment, and to Japan-based Thai academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun.

“There were 1,400 photographs from four different iPhones. Some of them were very intimate photos. I made the decision not to publish them. They had obviously been sent to me without her consent, but also I just saw this is as a factional palace game,” British commentator Andrew MacGregor Marshall, told the outlet.

“Most of the images are photographs she took of herself, and dozens of them are very explicit. It seems probable that she had taken these explicit photographs of herself to send to Vajiralongkorn,” Marshall further wrote in a Facebook post.

Rivalry between the Queen and King’s mistress?

Notably, this incident comes after Wongvajirapakdi was released from detention earlier in the year after serving ten months in a correctional facility for ‘feuding’ with the queen. The leak is thought to be connected to the ongoing rivalry between the King’s mistress and his wife and many believe that it is an attempt to defame her. The return of Koi to the palace was also vehemently opposed by King’s wife Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha.