Munger: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan is being lauded on social media after pictures and videos of him helping a helpless elderly person surfaced online. According to an IANS report, RPF jawan Anurag Kumar, was seen bathing the man with soap with his own hands and after cleaning him, he was also seen putting a vest on him.

Jamalpur RPF inspector Sujit Yadav said that the 70-year-old man has been here on the platform for over one and a half months. Nobody noticed him in the beginning as people took him for a beggar, but later constable Anurag Kumar spotted him. The elderly man told the police that his name is Ramnaresh Yadav and he is a resident of Lodipur Panchayat of Sheikhpura.

Anurag Kumar told IANS that it is due to humanity that he is helping the elderly person.

The old man’s beard had grown so much that even barbers didn’t want to go near him. After persuasion by Anurag Kumar, a barber agreed to shave off his beard. New clothes were also provided to him.

Anurag says that now other jawans have also come forward to help the old man. Passengers and people have appreciated this noble move of RPF jawan Anurag. Meanwhile, police is trying to trace his family members.

(With IANS inputs)