Navi Mumbai: In a display of quick thinking and acting accordingly, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Friday saved the life of a differently-abled man by preventing him from falling under a moving train at a railway station in Maharashtra’s Panvel. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor Performs a Fabulous Belly Dance Wearing Suhana Khan's Skirt, Fans Say 'Too Good'

The RPF shared a video of the incident that took place at around 3:44 PM at Panvel Station in Navi Mumbai. Also Read - Maharashtra to Organize 20 Cultural Festivals to Boost Tourism

A differently-abled man tried to board the running train and a passenger was helping him. However, the RPF personnel came in time and pulled him back.

It is not safe to board a moving train as a person can get caught between the train and railway tracks, which can even lead to death.

RPF has been entrusted with the responsibility for the safety of Railway property, passenger area, and passengers.