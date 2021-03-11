Vasco: A timely intervention by an alert RPF personnel is being hailed on social media after he saved a passenger from getting crushed under a moving train at Vasco railway station. The incident happened on Thursday, when a passenger tried to board a moving train and slipped into gap between platform and the train. Soon after, the alert cop rushed towards the passenger and dragged him to safety. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Platform Ticket Rates Hiked. Check Price Details Here

In a tweet, Ministry of Railways wrote, ”Life saving act by RPF personnel at Vasco station in SWR! At Vasco station,a passenger tried to board the moving train 02741 Vasco-Patna express and slipped into the gap between Platform and train. The railways also requested passengers not to board/deboard a moving train as it might risk their lives.

Life saving act by RPF personnel at Vasco station in SWR! At Vasco station,a passenger tried to board the moving train 02741 Vasco-Patna express &slipped into the gap between Platform and train Passengers are requested not to board/deboard a moving train. It may risk your life. pic.twitter.com/zkIva0rAkJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 11, 2021

The shocking video has gone viral on social media and people have praised cops for saving the passenger’s life.

“Time & again Railways are putting up videos to warn passengers of the dangers of boarding a running train but nobody heeds. Such passengers who do this must be penalized as a deterrent,” wrote a Twitter user.

In a similar incident, an alert woman constable saved a passenger from being crushed under a moving train in Lucknow. The video shows the woman passenger carrying luggage trying to board a moving train along with a male friend. The man quickly gets on the moving train, whereas she slips and almost falls in the platform gap. Fortunately, the woman constable named Vinita Kumari rushes towards her and drags her to safety.