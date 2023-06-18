Home

Viral

Viral Video: Re 1 Chicken Biryani Sparks Chaos in Telangana

Viral Video: Re 1 Chicken Biryani Sparks Chaos in Telangana

In an attempt to gain publicity and attract customers, the hotel announced an offer of chicken biryani for only Rs 1. The offer quickly drew people from all corners of the town, leading to chaotic scenes.

Rs 1 Chicken Biryani creates chaos in Karimnagar. | Photo; Twitter @jsuryareddy

Offering huge discounts or distributing product samples for free is considered one of the most effective marketing strategies to capture customers’ attention. A newly opened hotel in Telangana’s Karimnagar city decided to employ a similar strategy, resulting in a frenzy on Saturday. In an attempt to gain publicity and attract customers, the hotel announced an offer of chicken biryani for only Re 1. The offer quickly drew people from all corners of the town, leading to chaotic scenes. The Empire Hotel, which had just opened its doors on Friday, announced the Re. 1 chicken biryani offer for the first 100 customers. However, the offer generated an overwhelming crowd outside the hotel, surpassing the expected number.

News of the Re. 1 chicken biryani offer spread rapidly, causing people to gather outside the hotel early in the morning. By the time the hotel opened, there was a large crowd eagerly waiting. As time passed, the crowd became unruly, pushing and shoving one another in an attempt to enter the hotel.

You may like to read

Watch The Viral Video Here

A restaurant in #Karimnagar #Telangana opened with an offer of Biryani for 1 Rupees Note pic.twitter.com/50wTiGflda — ABS (@iShekhab) June 17, 2023

The hotel management tried to control the crowd but failed. The chaos continued for almost an hour before the police were called. The chaos also resulted in enormous traffic congestion.

The local traffic police swiftly intervened to address the situation, as it garnered attention due to the gathering. Authorities took action to alleviate the congestion caused by vehicles blocking the route, inconveniencing other commuters.

Individuals who halted their vehicles on the road in their eagerness to acquire the biryani were fined amounts ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 250.

The police successfully dispersed the crowd, and the hotel was subsequently closed for the day. The hotel management has issued an apology for any inconvenience caused to their customers.

So what are your thoughts about the Re. 1 biryani video?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.