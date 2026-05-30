Rs 10 lakh for 30 days! American couple reveals massive budget for month-long trip across 13 Indian cities; guess what cost them the most?

An American couple have shared their experience on Instagram of travelling in India. During their month-long travel, they covered 13 Indian cities while living in luxury hotels and eating all three meals out. Here's a breakdown of their expenses

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An American couple have shared their travel expenses across India. Image Credit: checkedouttocheckin/Instagram

Would you believe if someone told you that you can spend nearly Rs 10 lakh while exploring Indian cities? Spending this kind of money on a trip to the United States or the United Kingdom is still imaginable, but in expecting it in India is hard to believe. However, this is the exact amount an American couple spent while travelling in India for a month.

With their travel budget, they have become a talking point online. Sharing their expenses on Instagram, Alex and Amelia said their fondness for luxury hotels and upscale experiences contributed heavily to the trip’s overall cost.

Couple share trip expenses on Instagram

The couple revealed that they spent $10,605 (Rs 10 lakh) on their month-long India trip, averaging $354 (Rs 33,627) a day. They added that transport was their biggest expense throughout the journey.

“We visited 13 cities in only 30 days, which meant we had to spend a lot of time transporting, and it ended up being one of our biggest expenses.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex & Amelia | Full-Time World Travel (@checkedouttocheckin)

The pair revealed that they used a mix of flights, private cars and trains to travel across India, including six flights, six private rides and two train trips. Their preference for upscale hotels further increased costs, with accommodation averaging about $127 (Rs 12,064) a night.

“Lodging wasn’t as low-cost as other travellers make it seem if you aren’t only looking for budget options,” they said, highlighting that eating out for breakfast, lunch and dinner also made their wallets lighter.

“We’d be lying if we told you we weren’t also surprised when we ran the numbers and saw just how much we spent during our month in India.”

Social media reactions

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with some users expressing surprise at the hefty travel bill. Others, however, felt the spending was justified, noting that the couple had enjoyed a highly luxurious lifestyle throughout the trip.

“Wow, you definitely lived like royalty if you managed to spend that much in just one month,” said one user, while another added, “Everyone freaking out must not have read the first pinned post on your profile. It clearly states you guys saved $100k before leaving to travel for a year. You’re not trying to rough it or pinch pennies!

Meanwhile, another wrote, “This makes sense to me. India can be super cheap if you live like a backpacker and eat like a local. But for the mid to high range hotels, good quality food and special experiences, it adds up. Especially since prices have gone up A LOT since the pandemic.”