Rs 15 crore textile empire: Udaipur family of four renounces crores of wealth to embrace Jain monkhood

A family of four from Rajasthan is set to give up its Rs 15 crore textile business in Surat to embrace Jain monastic life. The family, including a couple and their two daughters, will take diksha on February 8, 2027.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/rs-15-crore-textile-empire-udaipur-family-of-four-renounces-crores-of-wealth-in-gujarat-to-embrace-jain-monkhood-sadhvi-darshita-8545917/ Copy

Rs 15 crore textile empire: Udaipur family of four renounces crores of wealth to embrace Jain monkhood (Image: X.com)

A family of four from Rajasthan has decided to leave behind its successful textile business and embrace Jain monastic life. The family, which built a business with an annual turnover of around Rs 15 crore in Surat, Gujarat, will take diksha on February 8, 2027. The family members include 47-year-old Dilip Bhai Bhogar, his 45-year-old wife Jyoti Ben, and their daughters Chhavi, 22, and Charvi, 14. Their decision comes after years of running a successful business in the textile industry.

Their eldest daughter, Shaili, had already given up worldly life and taken diksha in 2023. She is now known as Sadhvi Darshita.

From a small fabric shop to a Rs 15 crore business

Dilip Bhai originally belongs to Jaswantgarh village in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. He moved to Surat in search of better opportunities and started his business by selling fabric from a small shop. Over the years, his business grew steadily. He eventually opened two more shops and installed several machines to expand his textile operations. The business went on to achieve an annual turnover of around Rs 15 crore.

However, just when he was considering expanding his business further, a meeting with a Jain acharya changed his outlook towards life.

The meeting sparked a deeper interest in Jain teachings and made him think about giving up material possessions to follow a spiritual path.

Daughter’s Diksha inspired the family

The decision to embrace monastic life became stronger after their eldest daughter, Shaili, took diksha in 2023. She is now known as Sadhvi Darshita. Following her initiation, Dilip Bhai gradually started winding down his business instead of pursuing further expansion. His wife and their two younger daughters also decided to follow the same path.

Chhavi, who is 22, studied business administration with a specialisation in graphic design. She also started a small venture selling handmade crochet products, including decorative and useful household items. However, she stopped the venture after four months as the family prepared for diksha.

The younger daughter, Charvi, 14, has also been active in sports and has represented herself in district-level football competitions in Surat. She left school midway through Class 9, according to media reports.

Family preparing for life as Jain ascetics

Taking diksha involves a major change in one’s lifestyle. Those who enter Jain monastic life give up their worldly possessions and follow a strict routine based on spiritual discipline and self-control.

Before their initiation, Dilip Bhai, Jyoti Ben and their daughters spent time with Jain ascetics to understand the challenges of this life. They received training in walking long distances, following food-related rules and observing the daily practices of monks and nuns.

The family is currently visiting its ancestral village, Jaswantgarh, where relatives and local residents have been welcoming them following their decision.