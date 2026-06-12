Rs 2.2 Lakh income not enough? Mumbai couple’s budget goes viral online

A Reddit post has gone viral where a Mumbai couple shared how their Rs 2.2 lakh monthly income left them feeling without any money at the end of the month. This led to online discussions people reacting strongly online.

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A Mumbai couple's breakdown of Rs 2.2 Lakh per month has gone viral on social media. AI-generated image

A Reddit post by a Mumbai couple breaking down their monthly budget has triggered a broader discussion online about saving money, spending habits, and lifestyle inflation in metro cities. Even with a combined income of Rs 2.2 lakh, the couple said they struggle to save at the end of each month. The post went viral, sparking debate over whether high urban expenses or personal choices are responsible.

What are the monthly expenses breakdown?

In their post, the Reddit user explained, “My partner and I earn a combined Rs 2.2 lakh per month. We stay in a 1BHK apartment, quite far from our respective parental homes, and are struggling to save. Help with budgeting would be appreciated.”

The couple further listed their monthly expenses, which include Rs 44,000 rent in Mumbai, Rs 5,000–Rs 6,000 for commuting, Rs 5,000–Rs 6,000 for electricity bills, Rs 8,000 on maid services, and roughly Rs 20,000 for groceries, cooking gas, and household costs. They also invest Rs 60,000 through SIPs, spend about Rs 5,000 on medication, and another Rs 12,000 – Rs 13,000 on social outings, largely tied to office events.

Explaining the gap in savings, they added, “Sometimes it’s clothes for me, sometimes for her, then a watch or perfume. But what really adds up is travelling to our hometown —Rs 45,000 disappears in a single trip,” they said. They further raised concerns about future financial planning, saying, “How are people surviving, dude? How do we save money? It’s sustainable now, but what about when we have kids?”

Internet reactions

The post has triggered reactions online. While many question the couple’s spending patterns, others defend the pressures of living in a metro city. One user commented, “If you can’t catalogue the remaining 60k, very hard to say what to reduce.” Another wrote, “Classic spending problem. What is this obligatory spending on office parties? Cut it.”

A third user wrote, “Honestly, this feels like a spending problem. SIPs are basically your savings. If you can’t handle the basics, you need to trim your other expenses.” Others felt the post lacked clarity, with one user commenting, “Is this rage bait? The ₹60k in SIP is your savings. If you want to save more, you need to control discretionary spending.”

Another comment read, “You have no control over spending. Even with 5 lakh, you will not be content.” Meanwhile, one user highlighted housing costs, saying, “Rs 44,000 for a 1BHK is too much. Ours is Rs 23,500.”