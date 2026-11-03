Rs 2.5 lakh jewellery stolen? Woman alleges theft from Anand Vihar–New Jalpaiguri Express’s AC coach, here’s what Indian Railways said

A woman travelling in a First AC coupe on the Anand Vihar Terminal-New Jalpaiguri Express was left distraught after losing jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh to a thief at Lucknow station.

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Rs 2.5 lakh jewellery stolen? Woman alleges theft from Anand Vihar–New Jalpaiguri Express’s AC coach, here's what Indian Railways said | Image: X

Woman Claimed Rs 2.75 Lakh Worth Of Jewellery, Cash Stolen On Train: A woman passenger claimed that a thief stole her jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 25,000 in cash at Lucknow station. The incident took place when she was travelling in a First AC coupe on the Anand Vihar Terminal–New Jalpaiguri Express. In a now-viral video shared online, the woman can be seen recounting the incident, raising questions about railway security and asking how passengers could be safe even inside a locked First AC compartment.

What Did The Woman Passenger Say?

In the clip, shared by the X account Gems of Railways, a woman can be seen crying and describing how someone had entered her cabin and stolen her jewellery and cash worth Rs 2.75 lakh.

“I was travelling in First AC, and all my jewellery was stolen at Lucknow station. Someone entered First AC and stole everything,” she said. She then told the value of the stolen items, saying, “Luckily my child wasn’t kidnapped, but my jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 25,000 cash were stolen.”

The woman also raised questions on security arrangements on trains, saying, “Even First AC isn’t safe to travel in.” The woman claimed that after realising about the theft, she had pulled the emergency chain four times but received no assistance from RPF.

“Even after I pulled the chain, not a single police officer came to help. No one has responded to my pleas yet. What do I do,” she said.

Watch The Viral Video Here

A woman travelling in a First AC coupe on Train No. 15726 was robbed at Lucknow station. Her jewellery worth ₹2.5 lakh and ₹25,000 in cash were stolen. She claims she pulled the emergency chain four times but received no help from RPF or railway staff. If passengers aren’t safe even in First AC, who is responsible for their security? — Gems Of Railway (@GemsOfRailway) November 2, 2026

The woman further raised questions on the locked First AC coupe, saying even the locked coupe could be breached. The victim said she was grateful that her child was safe.

Railways Responded To The Video

As the video went viral on the internet, the Lucknow Division of Northern Railway responded to it, asking RPF and the UP-Government Railway Police (GRP) to look into the matter and help the passenger. The railways are facing massive backlash over the incident, with users questioning the security arrangements on trains.

Notably, theft and snatching incidents are common on trains, and passengers are advised to take responsibility for safeguarding their belongings.