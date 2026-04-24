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Rs 2.72 lakh for learning Twinkle Twinkle? Viral Senior KG admission fee slip shocks netizens

Rs 2.72 lakh for learning Twinkle Twinkle? Viral Senior KG admission fee slip shocks netizens

Increasing school fee is becoming a problems for the parents and the guardians. A viral post has shocked netizens as the fee for the Senior KG is being charges as Rs 2.72 lakh.

Rs 2.72 lakh for learning Twinkle Twinkle? Viral Senior KG admission fee slip shocks netizens(Photo Credit: Freepik)

Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom. While some scholars believe that education should be made free, others argue that it should be a paid service to keep a check on its quality. Several schools and colleges take a lump sum amount as students’ school fees. And the viral post on social media platforms is proof. The post features a photo of the admission fee of a respective school for the academic year 2026-27 for Senior KG, along with the instructions. The caption reads, “2.5 lakh fees for learning Twinkle Twinkle.” Check details here.

Why is Viral Senior KG admission fee breakup going viral?

A post is going viral on social media platforms where the admission fee of a respective school for the academic year 2026-27 for Senior KG is Rs 15,000. This fee is non-refundable. Moreover, the school tuition fee printed on the school fee breakdown table is listed at Rs 224 718. It even includes the library fee and Gymkhana fee.

Also Read: KVS Fee Structure 2026: How much do parents need to pay for their child’s Kendriya Vidyalaya fees? Check Class 1 to 12 fee breakup, tuition fees, payment mode

But this is not over yet. To add more constraints to the parents, the total fee excludes school shoes, transport, and the cafeteria. Admission fees and school fees paid are non-refundable and non-transferable. Till now, the viral post has received 544.9k views, over 2000 likes and over 300 comments.

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Several users have commented on the picture. “Actually it’s twinkle twinkle with AI so expensive ,” wrote one user. Another wrote, “Future is expensive.” “IB school starts from 3.5 lac for nursery. Includes music room, free food in cafeteria, activity room, swimming, skating, etc. All classrooms are AC. Schools look like five star hotels the moment u enter the reception,” a third user added.

2.5 lakh fees for learning Twinkle Twinkle pic.twitter.com/yEucagf88C — Sakshi (@Sakshi50038) April 19, 2026

A user added, “It is very difficult for middle class people the govt should take appropriate action in fixation of fees of the school the school should take permission for fixation of the school fees from the Govt.”

“Pure capitalism at play here. Let parents send their kids to govt schools for free… But no, if we do that, what will our apartment society think of us…we shall not allow ourselves to be looked at differently by other snob parents,” a netizen stated.

The increasing school fees are becoming a problem for the parents and guardians. Every year, several schools increase their fees, labelling it as school making charge, school caution money and readmission fee. Meanwhile, parents are left with no option but to pay the heavy amount. Most importantly, the increasing fees affect mostly the Middle class and lower subclasses.

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