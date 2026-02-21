₹20 samosa at Mumbai Airport? Flyers can’t believe what’s happening inside terminal 2

Home

₹20 samosa at Mumbai Airport? Flyers cant believe whats happening inside terminal 2

Mumbai Airport stuns travellers as Udaan Yatri Café launches ₹20 samosas and ₹10 tea at Terminal 2, challenging overpriced airport food and sparking a viral affordability revolution across India.

The bustling city of Mumbai now has another reason to crowd: jaw dropping prices at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The new Udaan Yatri Café opened in Terminal 2 has left travellers shocked because contrary to the insane pricing flyers are used to experiencing before boarding their flights, food here actually is inexpensive. While passengers have complained about the steep prices of snacks and chai at airports for many years, Udaan Yatri Café offers a steaming cup of tea for ₹10 and samosas for ₹20.

Officially inaugurated by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu through video conferencing, travelers can grab a bite before boarding their flight without burning holes in their pockets.

Imagine Spending Less Than ₹100 on Food!

A ₹200 chai. That sound super familiar if you’re an Indian air traveller. Eating or drinking before a flight has become synonymous with overpriced airport menus for far too long. But no more. The Udaan Yatri Café in Mumbai’s CSIA offers common eats such as:

Tea, bottled water: ₹10

Coffee: ₹20

Samosa, other snacks: ₹20

The government introduced this cafe in a bid to dismantle the unreasonable airport food and beverage markup that tourists and business travellers have been forced to pay for decades.

Also read: WATCH: Mini concert at Mumbai Airport goes viral on internet, amid IndiGo flight cancellations

Made To Match Airport Hygiene Standards

But don’t think that just because the prices are low, hygiene and quality go out the window. While this outlet may look like your regular roadside chai corner, this isn’t your typical food vendor. According to Economic Times, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said that these cafes will provide travellers with “an option”. Passengers who reach the airport early often struggle to find affordable food options inside the terminals. And now, with cafés such as Udaan Yatri in Terminal 2 of CSIA, they’ll have lots of them.

Inspired by the sky-high prices Indians pay at airports before flights, the name “Udaan” aims to take India’s domestic air travel to new heights by giving passengers more dining options while at the airport.

Airport users have taken to social media to express their shock and disbelief. Some are even hoping that more airports will follow CSIA’s lead and introduce cafes that price items similar to street food stalls. This isn’t Udaan Yatri’s first rodeo though; over 50,000 passengers have reportedly visited their cafes at Kolkata Airport.

