Rs 2000 for an entire night: ‘Rent a Garba partner’ ads go viral ahead of Navratri; Gujarat police issues warning

The posts offer three packages. The Silver package costs Rs 1,000 for two hours, the Gold package is priced at Rs 1,500 for four hours, while the Platinum package costs Rs 2,000 for the entire night. Some also claim to offer additional services such as matching outfits, garba lessons and selfies with the hired partner.

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With Navratri approaching, a rather unusual trend has started gaining attention on social media in Gujarat. Several posts are offering people the option of hiring a Garba partner for a few hours or even an entire night. The advertisements, mainly seen on social media platforms, list different packages with prices starting from Rs 1,000. The posts have gone viral, but they have also caught the attention of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

Police are checking the accounts behind these advertisements and have warned people against sending money or personal details to strangers online.

What do the Garba partner packages offer?

The viral advertisements have divided the service into three packages: Silver, Gold and Platinum.

The Silver package costs Rs 1,000 for two hours. According to the advertisement, it includes Garba companionship, matching clothes, help with basic dance steps and an opportunity to take selfies together.

The Gold package is priced at Rs 1,500 for four hours. Along with Garba, the advertisement promises photographs and social media content. It also includes a playful option of creating a story about how the two people supposedly met.

The Platinum package costs Rs 2,000 in the advertisement and offers companionship for the entire night. The package claims to include extended Garba time and other activities.

Some versions of the advertisements circulating online have also mentioned additional services, including reels, photographs, dance guidance and arrangements to help the customer get home safely. Other reports have found different versions of the offers with prices and services varying between accounts.

Why has the trend raised police concerns?

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell has been keeping an eye on these posts for several days. ACP Hardik Mandakia said police initially noticed the advertisements on a limited number of social media accounts. The posts were then shared widely, after which similar advertisements began appearing from several other accounts.

Police have also found that some of the content appears to have been created using artificial intelligence. Officials are now examining whether these advertisements are simply unusual promotional posts or whether some of them could be designed to trick users into making payments or sharing information.

The investigation is not limited to checking whether the Garba partner offers are genuine.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, cybercrime officials are examining accounts linked to Ahmedabad, Surat and Mumbai. Investigators are checking whether some of the posts could be used to direct users towards phishing links, WhatsApp account hacking or financial fraud.

Officials are also looking at whether suspicious links or payment methods are being used by people responding to the advertisements.

Police have therefore advised people not to assume that an attractive or professionally designed social media post is genuine.

Cyber cell’s warning to users

The Cyber Crime Cell has asked people not to transfer money to unknown individuals simply because they have seen an advertisement on Instagram or another social media platform.

People have also been advised not to share sensitive information such as bank details, passwords, OTPs or other personal information with unknown profiles.

Users should be particularly careful if an account asks them to click on an unfamiliar link or move the conversation to another platform before making a payment.

Anyone who has already transferred money after responding to one of these advertisements has been advised to contact the cyber police and report the matter.

Social media buzz ahead of Navratri

The advertisements have attracted considerable attention because of their unusual concept and the timing.

Garba events see large crowds during Navratri, and social media activity around Garba nights, outfits, reels and meet-ups also increases during the festival season.

While some people have treated the posts as a joke or a new social media trend, the police are focusing on whether any of the accounts could be misusing the popularity of Navratri to target unsuspecting users.

For now, authorities have asked people to verify the identity of anyone offering such services online and avoid making payments until the authenticity of the account and offer is established.