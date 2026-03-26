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Rs 2,500 per day! Mumbai auto drivers income stuns internet | Watch viral video

Rs 2,500 per day! Mumbai auto driver’s income stuns internet | Watch viral video

Viral video: A Mumbai-based auto driver explains how he earns Rs 2,500 every day. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: Instagram/uvichar_

Viral News: When the job market is becoming saturated, a video from Mumbai is making the rounds on social media. It shows an auto driver making a surprising claim about his monthly earnings. The city of dreams, Mumbai, is typically considered one of the most expensive in India. In the video, a Mumbai-based auto driver says that he earns almost Rs 75,000 every month. The claim of the auto-driver has left everyone super shocked. The viral clip has sparked great debate online, as internet users were quick to compare his salary to that of a corporate employee. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video highlights a conversation between Utkarsh Verma and a Mumbai-based auto driver. The clip begins with a discussion about Mumbai, and then the driver jumps into the conversation, saying that the city has great earning opportunities if one wants to avail oneself of them. The driver readily agrees and says that the city also provides various opportunities to earn. He later reveals his daily earnings.

He shares that he earns an amount of Rs 2,500 on a daily basis after covering all other expenses. Based on what the auto driver said, it’s evident that his monthly income is almost Rs 75,000.

The viral video has struck a chord online as people are now comparing his income to that of corporate employees. In addition, the internet has also begun talking about the job choices, work-life balance, and value of different professions.

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Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @uvichar_

The video was shared on Instagram and has received immense online attraction.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “True, but it’s not just about the amount. An auto driver may earn more some months, but he’s on the streets all day heat, traffic, uncertainty, no fixed hours. A 20–30k salaried job usually comes with stability, routine, and a bit more comfort. Different lives, different trade-offs. Money alone doesn’t tell the full story,” and another wrote, “For that 75k they don’t have work life balance and privileges.”

The third comment read, “Dignity of labour is non existent in India.”

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