Muzzafarnagar: Amid rising crimes and anarchy prevalent in Uttar Pradesh, it seems that criminals just don’t have any fear of the law. That’s why quite dauntlessly, a gang based from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has put out its price list for the various crime services they offer. Also Read - UP: Man Abducts & Kills Dalit Neighbour’s Son After Being Quarantined on His Complaint

The picture of the rate chart has gone viral on social media, which lists the amount of money the gang will charge to commit crimes and also features a youth holding a pistol. Be it thrashing someone or even murdering them, the gang is willing to do all sorts of crimes just for money. Also Read - Noida: Annoyed by Her Constant Crying, Man Strangles 4-year-old Daughter to Death

According to the chart, the amount ranges from Rs 10,000-55,000. For issuing threats, Rs 1000 will be charged, to beat up somebody the price is Rs 5,000, to injure someone Rs 10,000 is charged and to commit murder Rs 55,000. Further, the gang even promises to resolve land disputes and promises ‘satisfactory services.’ Also Read - 17-Year-Old Boy Kills His Father, Watches 'Crime Patrol' 100 Times to Learn How to Destroy Evidence

As this bizarre chart went viral, thankfully it also caught the attention of the police and they launched a search for the man who had uploaded the post. The youth was subsequently identified as a resident of Chowkada village of Charathaval police station area.

As per the police, the young man seen in the photo is said to be the son of the PRD jawan. The matter is being investigated and action will be taken in the case soon.