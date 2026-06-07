Rs 7200 per kg Bhindi! Indian man reacts to Okra being sold as premium snack in US store; Watch viral video

A grocery shopping experience for an Indian man living in the US became a viral sensation when he saw that the price of bhindi, or okra.

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Rs 7200 per kg Bhindi! Indian man reacts to Okra being sold as premium snack in US store; Watch viral video(Photo Credit: Instagram@ashishahuja.usa)

Viral Video: If you have travelled abroad, you have probably experienced a moment when you needed to do a quick mental calculation to determine how many Indian rupees each of your purchases would cost you. For example, if you are purchasing a cup of coffee or a pack of biscuits, your mind automatically converts the price into rupees. Questions such as “Am I really going to spend that much on something I just don’t need often linger in the mind. Some items appear to be extremely affordable to tourists, whereas there are items that would absolutely blow away a tourist’s mind with how expensive they are compared to what they would pay in India.

What did the Indian man say about the price of bhindi in the viral video?

A grocery shopping experience for an Indian man living in the US became a viral sensation when he saw that the price of bhindi, or okra, was approximately $40 per pound. When he saw that and calculated the price in Indian currency, he showed the amount to be approximately Rs 7200, which is completely different compared to what bhindi would typically cost in India.

Also Read: Bollywood-style high-speed chase! Drug smugglers throw Rs 100 currency notes on road to distract police, what happens next will blow your mind..

Watch viral video

View this post on Instagram

Sharing a post on Instagram, a user named ashishahuja.usa wrote, “Sach batana, ₹7200 mein bhindi ya itne mein toh fridge bhar jaata? We grow up eating bhindi as a basic everyday vegetable. In India, it’s just another sabzi. But in America, they fry it, pack it in a small bag, and suddenly it’s a premium snack on the shelf. 85 grams for $6.50. More expensive than Lays. That’s okra charging you a personality tax.”

How do netizens react to the price?

The post wrote, “Nobody told bhindi it could do this. Drop your city and what ₹7200 gets you there.” In the viral video, the Indian man, pointing at the Okra(ladyfinger), can be heard stating that the ladyfinger we use as a vegetable in India is also available as a separate snack item in America. It is made by deep-frying it and adding spices. Speaking about the price, the man revealed the cost of this bhindi snack. According to the price displayed on the shelf, the packet costs $6.50—roughly Rs 600 in Indian currency—and contains just 85 grams of bhindi. Till now, the video has received over 5000 likes, over 100 comments, and over 253 shares.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu horror: 10-year-old girl out to get groceries, abducted, killed; CM Vijay reacts to heinous crime

As soon as the video went viral, the comments section was flooded with users sharing okra prices from different regions and posting witty reactions. “Purchasing power,” wrote one user. Another user added, “60 rs kilo.” One user commented, “very costly.”