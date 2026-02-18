Home

Rs 8.5 crore Money Rain at punjabi wedding? Viral video shocks internet, family reveals truth

A Punjabi wedding video claiming an Rs 8.5 crore cash shower has gone viral online. However, the family clarifies the amount was just Rs 4–5 lakh, including dollars.

A viral wedding video filmed in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district apparently showed cash showering on a bride from bundles. Social media users believe that Rs 8.5 crore changed hands on the occasion. Videos and photos of the cash shower went viral on Instagram and X on Thursday.

Claims that the bride’s family showered her with Rs 8.5 crore in cash were debunked by the groom’s family members and organisers of the wedding event. The family’s relatives and the DJ who organised the event said the amount was exaggerated and that they only showered the couple with Rs 3–4 lakh in cash.

“The cash that showered was around Rs 3-4 lakh. Everyone was rejoicing, we danced with joy. Please do not believe everything you see on the Internet,” a DJ attached with the wedding function told the ANI news agency.

The video features friends and family members of the couple throwing cash notes on them as they dance at the wedding venue. Guests present at the event included family members and friends of the couple who are based in India as well as NRIs (non-resident Indians) who flew in from abroad to attend the wedding on Valentine’s Day.

The wedding reception reportedly took place on February 14, 2026. People watching the video took to Twitter to react to it. Some netizens believed what they saw and were in awe. “Welcome to married life kiddos!” one user commented. Many slammed the family for being “vulgar” and unnecessarily showing off wealth.

A video circulating on social media claiming that the groom’s family showered the bride with ₹8.5 crore in cash at a Punjabi wedding is fake. The video is from Patti, Tarn Taran. According to the DJ, the total cash collected was around ₹4 lakh, including US dollars. pic.twitter.com/wFouLliAzu — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 18, 2026

According to the BBC, money showers during Indian weddings are common. Social media, however, is known to amplify misinformation which spreads like wildfire. Hours after this video was shared online, netizens were throwing numbers without real confirmation from anyone involved in the wedding.

