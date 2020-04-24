With goggles on as the only safety gear, Jeremiah Warlick or Rubberband Man as he is popularly known, has been keeping netizens entertained this COVID-19 quarantine by exploding fruits, milk bottles and even chicken after tying them with rubber bands. As the item bursts open under the squeezing pressure of so many rubber bands, the netizens feel it is oddly satisfying to watch the videos and some times even on loop. Also Read - Franklin Templeton India Shuts Down 6 Debt Schemes Amid COVID-19 Crisis | All You Need to Know

Recently, the Rubberband Man is back and from exploding a bell pepper, which he claimed to be world's smallest pumpkin, to counting the number of rubber bands required to explode a water balloon, the Internet sensation has left fans in splits with his hilarious reactions. Hair tied into three ponytails and goggles on, Rubberband Man was seen adding the elastic ties one on top of the other as the pumpkin squeezed under pressure and finally exploded. It was the twenty-fourth rubber band when the vegetable finally exploded, hitting the man in turn. His reaction while dodging was enough to leave fans in splits.

However, watermelon seems to be the favourite of Rubberband Man as he can be seen frequently sharing videos of exploding the fruit with new twists and additions.

Watch Rubberband Man exploding some of the other food items here:

With over 8.84 lakh followers on TikTok and more than 2 lakh on Instagram, the Rubberband man is quite a sensation across the Internet. Netizens are beating lockdown boredom with viewing one video of his at a time.

