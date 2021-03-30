Bhopal: At least five grooms from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district have reported of being allegedly duped by a runaway bride and her family on the pretext of marriage. The matter came to light after one of the grooms from Harda district and his relatives were left surprised on reaching the wedding venue only to find that the bride and her family were missing. Following which, the groom’s family reached the Kolar Road police station to file a complaint. However, on reaching the police station, the groom’s family found that four other grooms were queued up to file their complaints at the police station. Also Read - Gym Workout Viral Video: Man’s Workout Turns Weird When People Notice This, Twitter Says Yeh Kya Dekh Liya

In his complaint, the groom said that on reached the wedding venue in Kolar Road area of Bhopal to get married they found that the wedding venue was locked. And, after they tried to contact the bride and her family, their mobile phones were switched off.

As per a IndiaToday report, three accused, a woman and two men, have been arrested by Kolar Road police recently following the complaints from the grooms. CSP Bhupendra Singh said a case has been registered under section 420 and investigation is underway.

Singh said, “As per the initial investigation, it has been found that three people were running this entire gang. Their addresses were traced through their phone numbers and all three have been arrested. These people used to target those districts where it was difficult for men to find suitable brides. Accused used to give their mobile numbers on which people used to contact for fixing up the marriage following which they were asked to reach Bhopal. On reaching Bhopal, one of the gang members used to introduce the accused woman as the bride. When the men liked the woman, 20,000 rupees were taken from them.”