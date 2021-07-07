Wuhan: Face masks have become a normal part of our lives, and it’s essential to wear them every time we step out for ours and others’ safety. However, it’s not exactly advisable to wear them when one is involved in high-intensity exercises or even jogging and running. After several cases of people falling ill while running with a mask, another similar incident has been reported from China’s Wuhan.Also Read - 'Tumlogon ka Mask Kahan Hai': Video of a Little Kid Asking People to Wear Masks in Dharamshala Goes Viral | WATCH

According to an ABP report, a 26-year-old man ended up in hospital after his lung burst post a two mile run. He was rushed to Wuhan Central Hospital where he underwent major surgery for the collapsed lung after he began having difficulty breathing. According to doctors, the man’s left lung had compressed by 90 percent, moving his heart to the right side of his body.

Notably, collapsed lung known as a pneumothorax, occurs when air leaks into the space between the lung and the chest wall, causing shortness of breath and potentially fatal complications. In this case, the man’s lung burst because he was wearing a mask while running, doctors believe.

Doctors say that running while wearing a mask increases extra pressure on your lungs, following which they do not get enough oxygen.