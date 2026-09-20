Russia drone attack Video: Over 16,000 Ukrainian drones attack Moscow, causing massive damage | Watch video

Ukraine launches massive 1,600-drone attack on Moscow and surrounding region, hitting energy assets during State Duma elections. Watch video.

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Russian drone attack- Video screengrabs (X.com Zelenskyy)

Russia drone attack: A massive drone assault targeted Moscow and its surrounding region on Sunday, killing at least two people, forcing the evacuation of 400 residents and setting fire to a major oil refinery. Russian air defense intercepted over 1,600 incoming drones, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The barrage coincided with the final day of Russia’s parliamentary elections, which Kremlin officials accused Ukraine of attempting to disrupt to undermine President Vladimir Putin’s authority

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that air defense systems intercepted and shot down more than 1,600 drones across defensive lines, including 450 aimed directly at the Russian capital. Kremlin officials accused Ukraine of launching the unprecedented assault in a deliberate attempt to interfere with the vote set to consolidate President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.

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Our long-range responses had a very significant impact in the Moscow region last night. One of Russia’s key oil industry facilities and the aggressor’s logistics facility were hit. These are billions of dollars that sustain the war machine. The systems used included FP-1, RZ-100,… pic.twitter.com/ka5mlDSgb7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 20, 2026

The attack triggered significant fires across the capital region. In the Ramensky district, a drone crashed into a 21-story residential building, sparking a severe blaze that forced the evacuation of 400 residents. Moscow Regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov confirmed two fatalities in separate locations

Ukraine receives 3.3 billion euros from EU for defence needs

Ukraine has received a new 3.3-billion-euro (about 3.78 billion US dollars) tranche from the European Union to finance priority defence needs, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said Friday. The funds will be used, in particular, to purchase missiles and drones, Koretskyi said on Telegram.

The tranche was disbursed under the Ukraine Support Loan mechanism, which envisages up to 45 billion euros in assistance to Ukraine in 2026, including funding for defence and budgetary support. The EU finalised the 90-billion-euro support loan for Ukraine in April, aiming to provide budgetary and defence support to the country in 2026 and 2027, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it had summoned Britain’s charge d’affaires in Russia, Danae Dholakia, over London’s increased arms supplies to Ukraine.