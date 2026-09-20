EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Viral
  • Russia drone attack Video: Over 16,000 Ukrainian drones attack Moscow, causing massive damage | Watch video

Russia drone attack Video: Over 16,000 Ukrainian drones attack Moscow, causing massive damage | Watch video

Ukraine launches massive 1,600-drone attack on Moscow and surrounding region, hitting energy assets during State Duma elections. Watch video.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: September 20, 2026, 8:11 PM IST
Russia drone attack Video: Over 16,000 Ukrainian drones attack Moscow, causing massive damage | Watch video
Russian drone attack- Video screengrabs (X.com Zelenskyy)

Russia drone attack: A massive drone assault targeted Moscow and its surrounding region on Sunday, killing at least two people, forcing the evacuation of 400 residents and setting fire to a major oil refinery. Russian air defense intercepted over 1,600 incoming drones, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The barrage coincided with the final day of Russia’s parliamentary elections, which Kremlin officials accused Ukraine of attempting to disrupt to undermine President Vladimir Putin’s authority

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that air defense systems intercepted and shot down more than 1,600 drones across defensive lines, including 450 aimed directly at the Russian capital. Kremlin officials accused Ukraine of launching the unprecedented assault in a deliberate attempt to interfere with the vote set to consolidate President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.

Read more: MAJOR escalation in Russia-Ukraine war as Russia launches 90 drone strikes in..., Zelenskyy urges Trump to...

Watch video:

The attack triggered significant fires across the capital region. In the Ramensky district, a drone crashed into a 21-story residential building, sparking a severe blaze that forced the evacuation of 400 residents. Moscow Regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov confirmed two fatalities in separate locations

Ukraine receives 3.3 billion euros from EU for defence needs

Ukraine has received a new 3.3-billion-euro (about 3.78 billion US dollars) tranche from the European Union to finance priority defence needs, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said Friday. The funds will be used, in particular, to purchase missiles and drones, Koretskyi said on Telegram.

The tranche was disbursed under the Ukraine Support Loan mechanism, which envisages up to 45 billion euros in assistance to Ukraine in 2026, including funding for defence and budgetary support. The EU finalised the 90-billion-euro support loan for Ukraine in April, aiming to provide budgetary and defence support to the country in 2026 and 2027, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it had summoned Britain’s charge d’affaires in Russia, Danae Dholakia, over London’s increased arms supplies to Ukraine.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.