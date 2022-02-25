Kyiv: In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ‘military operation’ against Ukraine. What followed next was a series of attacks on Ukraine by the Russian forces. Social media was flooded with heartbreaking videos of Ukrainians fleeing their homes and trying to save themselves from the destruction.Also Read - As Russia-Ukraine Crisis Intensifies, An Old Image Of A Couple Wearing Flags Of Two Countries Goes Viral

One such video showed a Ukrainian father crying as he sent off his daughter to a safe space while he decided to stay back and fight for Ukraine. The father breaks down as he hugs his daughter while she is being taken away to a bomb shelter. The daughter, too, can be seen crying inconsolably in the gut-wrenching video. While the exact location where the video was filmed in unknown, it is likely that the video was filmed in Kyiv.

Here's the video:

Ukraine currently faces a three-sided military offensive from the air, land and sea after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine Wednesday night. In his televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the assault as a defence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics in eastern Ukraine.