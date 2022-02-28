Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated tensions with Ukraine on Sunday by ordering Russia’s nuclear forces to be on high alert. Citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, Putin issued a directive to increase the readiness of Russia’s nuclear weapons, raising fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war. Putin’s directive came as Russian forces encountered strong resistance from Ukraine defenders.Also Read - Viral Video: Ukrainian Woman Cries As She Sings National Anthem While Cleaning Bombed Home. Watch

Earlier on Thursday, Putin issues a dire nuclear threat to Western nations saying they would face "consequences greater than any you have faced in history" if they become involved with his invasion of Ukraine. "To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me," Vladimir Putin said.

Putin's nuclear threat and the latest development of the Russian nuclear forces being put on alert have triggered a panic on social media. The hashtag '#nuclearwar' is trending on Twitter since Monday morning, with anxious netizens resorting to share memes and jokes to cope with the fear of the world witnessing a nuclear war. The Indian Twitterati, as usual, is using movie dialogues for their memes or using some kind of Indian context in their jokes.

Here are some of the top tweets from the hashtag ‘#nuclearwar’:

The only possibility to avoid nuclear war is to remove it's fuse conductor. #nuclearwar pic.twitter.com/WwQWD59IDl — जग्गा डाकू (@ALERTFART) February 28, 2022

#nuclearwar

*The only guy who can save Ukarine now by diffusing nuclear bomb* pic.twitter.com/ICNKFfBu75 — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) February 28, 2022

Meanwhile The USA to other countries about nuclear war

#nuclearwar… Russia… Ukraine… Putin… Biden pic.twitter.com/7WyVglaRth — Gautam™ #IND  (@SpeaksGautam) February 28, 2022

only one man who can stop a #nuclearwar with a single bullet. pic.twitter.com/t4VpmlAmeP — Sagar (@YlnSagar) February 28, 2022

Me having my breakfast and then see #nuclearwar trending on twitter : pic.twitter.com/PiB01Rq5zj — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) February 28, 2022