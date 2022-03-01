Viral News: Amid Russian invasion of Ukraine, an Indian restaurant in Kyiv has turned a saviour for Indian students and Ukrainian nationals by providing them shelter and free meals. According to the Times of India, Saathiya restaurant has provided sanctuary to at least 70 people since the onslaught began. Owner Manish Dave said that the restaurant has become a type of bomb bunker due to its location in the basement of Chokolivs’kyi Boulevard. As bombs started to explode around them, people flocked to Saathiya restaurant with their luggage. On Thursday, the restaurant served chicken biryani to those seeking shelter.Also Read - Hyderabad Traffic Police Offering Massive Discount on Traffic Challan Payments. Details Here

“Many Ukrainian nationals also arrived at my restaurant, hoping they will be safe here. The restaurant is now like a bomb shelter because it is under the basement. We are serving everyone food,” Manish Dave, the restaurant owner told Times of India.

In a tweet, a Twitter handle called Good shared pictures of the restaurant and wrote, ”A man called Manish Dave has turned his restaurant into a shelter for over 125 vulnerable people in Ukraine. He & his staff cook food & risk their lives in search of ration for them all. The world needs more people like Manish Dave.”

A man called Manish Dave has turned his restaurant into a shelter for over 125 vulnerable people in Ukraine. He & his staff cook food & risk their lives in search of ration for them all. The world needs more people like Manish Dave. pic.twitter.com/ZnQlViwDoZ — GOOD (@good) February 27, 2022

However, as the conflict rages, worries are mounting about the stock of food left. “We have been keeping stock of the ration left with us. We now have rice and flour to last 4-5 days, but we need to buy vegetables and other items. There are restrictions on movement between 10pm and 7am,” said Dave. On Friday, when the markets opened for some time, the restaurant stocked up on vegetables, milk and rice.

Before the conflict, the Saathiya restaurant in Ukraine was a favourite hangout for the country’s Indian students.