New Delhi: A group of Ukranian men took a Russian tank they had reportedly “captured” for a joyride through snowy fields. The video shared on Twitter showed Ukranians cheering on as they took out the Russian tank for a ride. The video has now gone viral on social media amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.Also Read - BREAKING | West is Considering 'Nuclear War': Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

In 24-second footage, the group of men rode on top the T-80BVM armored battle tank through a field in Ukraine’s Kharkiv as reported by Daily Mail. They were heard cheering “we did it” and “glory to Ukraine” as they rode the tank smiling and laughing through the snow-covered field, according to the report. Also Read - Solidarity With Ukraine: Models Walk in Eerie Silence As Armani Holds Fashion Show Without Music | Watch

Ребятам бы флаг Украины 🇺🇦 повесить. Страшно за них. — Женя W. (@Immissio) March 2, 2022

Also Read - How Indian Tricolour Helped Pakistani, Turkish Students to Escape From War-Torn Ukraine | Watch

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up their resistance, but didn’t comment on whether the Russians have seized any cities. “They will have no peace here,” Zelenskyy said, calling on the Russian soldiers to “go home” and describing them as “confused children who have been used”.

His comments come as Russia acknowledged for the first time since the start of the invasion that nearly 500 Russian troops have been killed in the fighting and around 1,600 wounded. Ukraine has not released a similar casualty figure for its armed forces.

The UN human rights office said at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the invasion on February 24. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has said more than 2,000 civilians have died, though it was impossible to verify the claim.

(With inputs from AP)