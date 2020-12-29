We are nearing the end of 2020, but unfortunately the coronavirus is still very much present around us, spelling doom for many. Regardless of that, many people who just want things to go back to ‘normal’ have routinely expressed their frustration over Covid-19 restrictions. In one such irresponsible act, dozens of Russian couples recently staged a protest against COVID-19 restrictions by kissing on a packed Yekaterinburg Metro. Also Read - Pakistan Among Countries Funnelling Dirty Money to UK: Report

Couples who locked lips on the metro said that they were standing up for the music and nightclub industry as people are currently banned from visiting such venues, despite the metro being packed each day. Protesters called the restrictions ‘unreasonable’ and argued how illogical it is to ban people from nightclubs and attending evening shows, especially when the trains are brimming with people. Also Read - Russian Version of TikTok? Company Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Set to Launch 'Ya Molodets'

“Musicians are speaking out against unreasonable Covid-19 restrictions because the virus is considered a higher risk at concerts and in restaurants after 11 pm than on a crowded subway during rush hour,” the protestors were quoted by Life. Also Read - India Should Not be Worried Moscow’s Relationship with Pakistan, Says Russian Envoy

However, they also said that they did not plan to disrupt any public services, or to insult anyone’s feelings.

Many videos of young couples locking lips inside trains have now gone viral on social media, triggering criticism.

Not just Russia, many other countries have banned large gatherings in night clubs and other public places in wake of the coronavirus.