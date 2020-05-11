In today’s bizarre news of the day, a Russian influencer has sparked outrage on social media after she declared that she is all set to marry her 20-year-old stepson. Popular Russian blogger Marina Balmasheva, is going to marry her stepson Vladimir, after recently divorcing his dad. Also Read - Wedding in Times of Corona: Pune Cops Step in as Bride's Parents to Get Couple Married Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Hoping to win some support online for her decision, she posted a picture of herself with him when he was aged 7 along with their present-day picture, but what followed was criticism and protest.

Here’s the picture of the duo:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_2ozglHQ_J/

Marina was married to her husband Alexey for over 10 years before the relationship ended in divorce. While being married to Vladimir’s father, she was the one raising him since he was a child. He’s now 20 years old, and there’s a 15-year age gap between them.

Sharing their photos on social media, she said, ”You never know how life will turn out and when you will meet a person who makes you smile. I know that some will judge us, others will support us, but we are happy and wish you to be as well.”

One user commented, “What shocks me most is that this boy grew up before her very eyes,” while others also opined that it was immoral to start a relationship with the child that she had helped to raise.

However, Marina shut them down by saying that she is very much in love with Vladimir.

The couple is now planning their wedding and helping to raise three of his five siblings.