When you are blessed with abundant money, things come really easy without having to struggle much. One such example is of a Russian man who booked a helicopter ride just so that he could fly to the nearest McDonald's outlet and savour a burger!

Turn out 33-year-old Viktor Martynov and his girlfriend were vacationing in Crimea, but were fed up of the organic food and the local food outlets there. Craving a burger, he booked a two-way ride in a helicopter so that he could fly to the nearest McDonald’s outlet that was 450 km away. As per a Russian media outlet Bloknot-Krasnodar, Viktor paid 2,000 pounds for the chopper drive. (Rs 2 lakh approximately)

At the outlet, he ordered burgers, fries and milkshakes, that cost around 49 pounds. Notably, Martynov is the CEO of a Moscow company that sells helicopters!

”My girlfriend and I were tired of proper, organic food, we wanted normal Moscow food. Therefore, we took a helicopter and flew to Krasnodar. In fact, it turned out to be an interesting adventure: we ate hamburgers and flew by helicopter,” he told KP News.

According to Daily Star, there aren’t any McDonald’s outlet in Crimea since the fast food ceased operations following the 2014 annexation of Crimea by Russia.