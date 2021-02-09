New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 60-year-old Russian man died during a YouTube livestream after drinking 1.5 liters of vodka as part of a challenge. According to Russian media outlets, the man died of consuming what is believed to be low-quality vodka and his death has prompted officials to call for a ban on streaming of violence online. Also Read - This Bengal Couple Got Their Wedding Food Menu Designed Like an Aadhaar Card, Pics Go Viral

As per a report by The Independent, the man, Yuri Dushechkin also popularly known as "Grandfather" was allegedly offered money by a YouTuber in exchange for drinking alcohol or hot sauce on air. He reportedly died on air after consuming the alcohol, with his body still visible to viewers as the livestream continued to record.