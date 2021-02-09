New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 60-year-old Russian man died during a YouTube livestream after drinking 1.5 liters of vodka as part of a challenge. According to Russian media outlets, the man died of consuming what is believed to be low-quality vodka and his death has prompted officials to call for a ban on streaming of violence online. Also Read - This Bengal Couple Got Their Wedding Food Menu Designed Like an Aadhaar Card, Pics Go Viral
As per a report by The Independent, the man, Yuri Dushechkin also popularly known as "Grandfather" was allegedly offered money by a YouTuber in exchange for drinking alcohol or hot sauce on air. He reportedly died on air after consuming the alcohol, with his body still visible to viewers as the livestream continued to record.
The incident happened in Smolensk city of western Russia and the exact cause of his death will be established after authorities carry out an autopsy. Presently, security forces are investigating the incident. Reports further suggest that YouTube livestream viewers donated money to encourage the man to drink more, as part of a continuing trend among Russian streamers called "thrash" streaming, wherein they earn money for engaging in violent or dangerous acts, stunts, often humiliating, particularly acts inflicting harm on other people.
Soon after the incident, Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov, chair of the Federation Council’s Commission on Information Policy, has pushed for a ban on broadcasts that livestream violence. Taking to Twitter, he said the Federation Council is due to meet on February 11 to discuss legislation to make “thrash streaming” illegal.
He tweeted, “A homeless man died in Smolensk during a thrash-stream session: he was bullied, he was beaten, and the Internet scum paid money to the blogger for these spectacles. Is it necessary to explain to someone else the need to legally ban thrash-streams and their eradication as a phenomenon? It is obvious to us.”
He added in another post: “On February 11, the Federation Council will host a meeting of the working group on the legislative prohibition of thrash [sic] streams. Now we are collecting the views of senators and experts. On February 11, we want to come up with specific proposals for including the necessary amendments to the legislation. Trash streams are illegal!”