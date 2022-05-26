Viral News: In a bizarre incident, a Russian pilot was allegedly fired after he recorded a sex tape with a woman trainee in a cockpit. It reportedly took place at the Sasovo Flight School of Civil Aviation in Russia as the flight instructor and the student switched the plane into autopilot in order to film their act.Also Read - Cambodian Govt Urges People Not to Pluck Rare Penis Plant After Women Pose With It in Viral Video

According to reports, the pilot promised the trainee pilot extra flying lessons in exchange for sex. The 28-year-old pilot was flying a Cessna 172 aircraft in the Ryazan region in Russia.

The flight school fired both of them after the video went viral after another student shared it on social media.

Reports claimed the woman had already resigned before the video was shared on social media.

Reports said the woman had refused initially to film the sex tape since the man was married but later agreed to it after he offered her extra classes.