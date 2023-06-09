Home

Disturbing Video Shows Russian Tourist Eaten By Tiger Shark In Front Of Father

The video clip of this horrific incident has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, the man can be seen screaming for his father as he is pulled underwater by the shark multiple times.

A Russian tourist was gobbled up in a shark attack in Egypt (Photo: Twitter Screengrab @nabilajamal)

In a horrific incident that emerged from the famous Egyptian resort of Hurghada, a 23-year-old tourist was mauled to death and eaten alive by a giant shark. Onlookers watched in horror as the man was killed by the shark.

The deceased, believed to be Vladimir Popov, was killed by a tiger shark while he was swimming on Thursday. Fortunately, his girlfriend managed to escape, according to The Daily Mail.

Watch Here

Tourists stunned watching a Tiger Shark chomping a Russian tourist who was out on a swim at an Egypt beach resort 23YO Vladimir Popov died in the attack, girlfriend escaped alive. Shark has been captured & killed pic.twitter.com/xUsitoCN5X — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 9, 2023

Popov’s helpless father witnessed the entire attack, which was also filmed by onlookers from the shore, as reported. He can be heard screaming “Papa” while the shark attacked his son. The father stood helplessly as his son fought for his life, literally screaming for help.

The video clip, shot by onlookers, shows the man screaming for help while the shark tries to drag him underwater. He can be seen desperately trying to swim towards the shore, but the shark attacks him several times.

The Attack Happened In A Second

The attack happened suddenly, in a matter of seconds, according to eyewitnesses. Hotel staff immediately sounded the alarm and requested swimmers to leave the water.

“It happened in a second. Rescuers reacted very quickly. For some reason, I immediately felt that it was a shark. I immediately jumped up and started shouting: ‘Sharks, sharks! Save yourself!’ Nobody understood yet,” Russian station REN-TV quoted an eyewitness.

Another eyewitness stated that the shark attacked the man right in front of him, and he started shaking in fear. He expressed his sympathy for the man.

Despite the efforts of a few onlookers and lifeguards from a nearby hotel, their attempts to rescue the tourist were in vain.

Egypt’s Environment Ministry has confirmed that the tiger shark has been captured and will be examined in a laboratory for investigation.

According to a Russian news outlet, Baza, the man had moved to the resort with his father several months ago. Russian tourists were warned to be cautious when entering the water and to comply with any swimming bans imposed by the authorities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.