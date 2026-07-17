‘India Living In 2050’: Russian woman after availing blood testing facility at home | Viral

Russian woman praises India’s easy access to home blood tests and tech-driven healthcare system. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the woman getting a blood test done at home rather than going to a clinic.

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Blood tests are easily available in India. Image Credit: borschtandbiryani/Instagram

A Russian woman’s appreciation for India’s healthcare services has caught the internet’s attention. In a video shared on Instagram with the caption “India lives in 2050,” Kseniia showed how she opted for a home blood test rather than travelling to a clinic while fasting. A technician arrived at her home with a complete testing kit and completed the sample collection within minutes.

What did the video reveal?

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing Ksenia getting a blood test done at home rather than going to a clinic. Ksenia highlighted India’s advanced digital infrastructure, saying it feels like a glimpse into the future. She praised the seamless access to services, especially the convenience of getting medical care at home.

“Sometimes I think that service in India is from 2050. Like today, I needed to get my blood test done. And a person from a clinic just came to my house and just took my blood from the house,” said Kseniia. “So no hustle, I just woke up, and somebody was already there to get my blood test. And then I was able to eat straight after that,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kseniia& Uddeshya (@borschtandbiryani)

Highlighting the difference between healthcare facilities in India and Russia, Kseniia said getting a medical test in Russia would require her to wake up early and go to a clinic. “In Russia, I have to make an appointment. I have to get up very early. Like you are not supposed to eat. When I’m not eating, I am very moody,” she added.

Internet reactions

The video that has circulated widely online has over 1.65 lakh views. One of the users wrote, “India is heaven for service.” Another said, “This service is in India for last 20 years, for my mom I used to use this service in Hyderabad. It’s nothing new.”

A third user wrote, “But many Indian people say china is living in 2050 era, what will be your answer for them?” Another user wrote, “Labour is dirt cheap in India. Thanks to the population explosion.”

Speaking on why it is possible in India, a user wrote, “It’s possible mainly because of India’s huge population. There are enough customers and enough trained technicians to make home blood test services practical and affordable.”

Similar instance

Kseniia is not the only foreigner impressed by India’s healthcare facilities. Last month, European traveller Liza praised the country’s efficient medical testing system, where reports were delivered in less than a day.

According to Liza, the medical service cost her about 72 euros, which was a little higher than expected. However, she received her reports via WhatsApp within a day, showcasing the ease and accessibility of healthcare services in India.

“The whole process was quick and straightforward. The tests came to around 72 euros, which was on the pricier side, but it was the closest clinic,” she said. Liza said she received all her reports on WhatsApp in less than a day, joking that the process was so simple that even ordering coffee had been more complicated.