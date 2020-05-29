The Tripura Police have registered a complaint against Bangladeshi singer Mainul Ahsan Nobel, who earned fame on music reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ in Kolkata, for allegedly humiliating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. Also Read - After 'Modi Aarti', This BJP MLA Wants to Build a 'Modi Temple' With the PM's Idol; Says 'I Worship Him'

The complaint was filed by a resident of Belonia town in South Tripura district who is a student of Pandit Deen Dayal Petroleum University at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The complaint was filed on May 25, the person who is called Suman Paul said.

“Nobel is not yet a popular singer in Bangladesh and has always been rejected by the audience of that country. He participated in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ in Kolkata, earned money, gained fame and returned to Bangladesh. If the person insults our prime minister, it cannot be accepted. So I filed the FIR,” said Paul.

Belonia superintendent of police Jal Singh Meena confirmed the complaint was registered and forwarded to Tripura Police’s cybercrime cell. The complaint was registered the same day it was filed at Belonia police station under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 504 (intentional insult), 505 (public mischief) and the IT Act.

“We have registered the complaint and forwarded it to the cybercrime cell because it is not in the Indian cyberspace. We have started investigation into the issue,” said Meena.

Rajib Dutta, the officer-in-charge of Belonia police station, said as per the complaint the singer had abused Modi in a Facebook post, calling him a “mere chaiwala (tea seller)”.