Girl Has A Giant Python As Pet And The Two Are Inseparable | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: We love to have pets, such as dogs, cats, birds, and in some cases iguanas, and members of the cat family such as cheetahs, lions, and tigers. The last three are not at all recognised nor recommended as pets. And then there are some who go the extra mile and get exotic and bizarre creatures to keep them at home, for example, snakes. The very mention of the name is enough to cause unease and fear in the hearts of many.

Those on the other side don’t have any qualms or reservations and they get snakes of their choice. They rear them and take full care of them just like a regular pet. The relationship between the serpents and their owners blooms with time and to the extent of being inseparable, quite factually.

The viral video that we are sharing with you shows a young girl with a mobile phone or a tablet in her hands and the camera dollies in from a distance of a few metres, covering some length of a huge, I mean a really huge python which is on the ground. It leads all the way to the girl and its head is still not visible, i.e., the python goes across her lap onto the other side. Its tail and head are not captured in the video and it goes on to suggest how big and long this serpent is.

The video is shared on Twitter by Wow Terrifying @WowTerrifying with the caption, “I’m your friend…. for now”.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

I’m your friend…. for now pic.twitter.com/UCz1G11MFP — Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) March 3, 2023

The way the girl is sitting without a care in the world shows that she is habitual of and deeply connected to the reptile.

Your thoughts on this?

