‘Sab kuchh…’: Man makes ‘controversial’ claim about 10-minute food deliveries | Watch viral video

The viral video is about what goes on behind the quick commerce platforms to deliver food in a short duration of time. He shared the visuals of frozen rice, kadhi, kadhai paneer, and many others in the video. Scroll down to watch it.

Viral news: When quick food delivery services have become an integral part of everyday life for people, a video has caught everyone’s attention online. It features the unwanted truth, which allows these applications to deliver food quickly to your doorstep. The viral video has sparked a debate online about the food safety concerns. The viral clip is being widely shared on social media platforms. The major concern of the video is that the man alleges that the food we receive through these applications is reheated from the frozen stock and not cooked freshly. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video is about what goes on behind the quick commerce platforms to deliver food in a short duration of time. He shared the visuals of frozen rice, kadhi, kadhai paneer, and many others in the video. Not just the regular meals, but he also showed desserts in a frozen state. He alleged that the items were prepared in bulk and were stored in the dark stores of the kitchens.

He also said that no chefs cook food on such high demand. If an order comes in, it’s simply reheated to be delivered on time.

Viral video

“कुछ लोगों का भ्रम तोड़ता हूं, जो 10 मिनट डिलीवरी के चक्कर में खाना ऑर्डर कर रहे हैं। उन्हें लगता है कि कुछ लोग उनका खाना तैयार करने हो बैठे हैं। सबकुछ फ्रोजन है।” इसके बाद ब्लॉगर फ्रिज में जमी डाल,चावल, कड़ी, पराठे यहां तक की रसमलाई तक फ्रोजन की हुई दिखाता है। pic.twitter.com/1YPrwS9tqt — Arvind Sharma (@sarviind) January 30, 2026

The video is being shared on social media widely. One user shared it on X with the caption, “I’m breaking the illusion of some people who are ordering food in the 10-minute delivery craze. They think someone is sitting there just waiting to prepare their food. Everything is frozen. After this, the blogger shows frozen dal, rice, kadhi, parathas, and even rasmalai, all kept in the fridge”, as translated.

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users flooded the comment section of the video. One user wrote, “It is called cloud kitchen concept. All food already cooked and stored in deep freeze. When order comes they simply reheat and ship it. It is purely frozen food and for how many days no one knows,” and another commented, “Really shocking.”

