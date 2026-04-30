Home

Viral

Sabko AC Doonga: African Students hilarious speech at Aligarh Muslim University goes viral, Internet dubs him 3 Idiots Chatur; Watch viral video

‘Sabko AC Doonga’: African Student’s hilarious speech at Aligarh Muslim University goes viral, Internet dubs him 3 Idiots’ Chatur; Watch viral video

African Student's hilarious speech at Aligarh Muslim University is going viral. Moreover, people are comparing him with 3 Idiots' Chatur. Watch viral video here.

'Sabko AC Doonga': African Student's hilarious speech at Aligarh Muslim University goes viral, Internet dubs him 3 Idiots' Chatur; Watch viral video(Photo Credit: Screengrab/Instagram/gazigraphy)

Who hasn’t watched the movie 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani? Well, the movie has gained popularity across the ages and the medium. Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi’s blockbuster movie used humour to critique the education system. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial had Aamir Khan’s Rancho become a generational icon. Moreover, one more character gained popularity because of his Hindi accent. Well, the character’s name was Chatur Ramalingam or “Silencer.” What if we tell you that Chatur Ramalingam’s character has come alive?

What is the viral video all about? Why is it trending?

Well, a short clip is going viral across social media platforms, where a man can be seen speaking at the students’ election campaign at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The African student’s speech is going viral because of his Hindi speech.

Also Read: Rs 40 crore needed to retire in India? This Startup founder’s claim leaves Internet stunned; netizens says, ‘Unrealistic discussion’

What are the promises that the African student is making that made people laugh?

During his speech, the African student can be heard making promises to the students and releasing his manifesto. He stated that if he is elected, then everyone in the hall will receive tea three times a day. He even alleges that he will begin a Metro service in order to bridge the distance between the main college and the hostel. During the speech, he even states that he will install air conditioners (ACs) and build a swimming pool within the hall premises. To provide more comfort to the students, he will provide washing machines on every floor.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gazigraphy. (@gazigraphy_)

In the viral video, the African student identified as a second-year B.Tech student, can be heard saying “Jaisa ki aap sabhi log jante hai… mai jhoothe promise nahi karunga. Aajkal bohot garmi hai, toh mai sabko AC doonga. Annexe me 5 AC lagayega. NT me swimming pool mai banaunga. NT se college bohot door hai… toh mai METRO start karunga,”

Also Read: Did Raghav Chadha lose 10 lakh Instagram followers in 24 hours after BJP switch? Former AAP leader past videos go viral too

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.