Sabyasachi’s ‘India Tote’ Collection Leaves Netizens Amazed; Internet Calls It ‘Can Fit my Overthinking’

Viral: Sabyasachi Mukherjee, ‘The Go to Wedding Dress Designer’ of Celebrity, has created a buzz on the internet, not due to any recent collaboration but because of the recently launched extra-large bags collection called “India Tote”. In an Instagram post, the official social media handle of the designer, sabyasachiofficial, shared a few pictures of the collection. While several praised the designs of these totes, other Netizens were perplexed by their enormous size and took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“The wisdom and beauty of India lies at the cusp of memory and modernity. It’s what drives me to make by hand, ignore trend, conserve endangered crafts and create a living heritage that can be passed down from one generation to the next,” reads the caption alongside the video. Sabyasachi shared a series of photos showcasing the various huge tote bags with heavy embellishments and unique designs on Friday (December 23). As per the designer, The India Tote is made in homage to India’s incredible legacy of heritage crafts and textiles.

Till now, the post has received over 33,000 likes. While the comment section has been flooded with witty and humourous remarks. “Looks like “boriya bistra baandh k chalo” wala bag 😂☺️ Only Indian utility for this bag,” commented an Instagram user.

“It’s beautiful and intricate designs but wtf is with the size???? This is madness. Designers are going way overboard with the idea of outside thinking that the box doesn’t even exist,” wrote another user.

“Usually every design of yours is very artistic, unique, practical to use and graceful. For once I disagree with the size It looks more like a relocating bag,” expressed the third user. “Hahaha. I remember it as the big jhola bag which my granny used to stack her sweaters and shawls into it!,” added another. “Tote or boat?,” commented a fourth user. “Finally a bag that can fit my overthinking,” added another.

It is worth noting that Sabyasachi is the same brand that has established a cult in Indian society due to the popularity of its wedding collection among Bollywood celebrities.