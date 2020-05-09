Amid Coronavirus lockdown, many foundations are doing their bit to raise funds to help needy during the desperate times. Similarly, Indian yogi and author, Sadhguru has painted an abstract painting that was sold out for a whopping amount of Rs 4.14 crore. The money was raised by his foundation, Isha Foundation, and it will fund Isha’s pandemic relief efforts in rural areas of Tamil Nadu that is located around Isha Yoga Center. Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

Announcing about the painting during recently held sathsang, he said that whoever will donate the maximum amount will get the painting painted by him. He was quoted as saying, "Whoever donates the maximum amount for the #BeattheVirus fund, will get the painting. Smaller copies of the painting will also be available for the buyers."

Talking about ‘Beat The Virus’, it is an initiative and on-ground campaign by Isha Foundation to prevent the pandemic from entering Thondamuthur village which resides over two lakh residents.

As a part of the initiative, a task force of nearly 700 volunteers deliver freshly cooked meals along with Nilavembu Kashayam, immunity booster drink, which is prepared in decentralized kitchens. They are even supporting administration efforts in awareness generation, supply of essentials, and equipping frontline workers and first responders with protective equipment. A standby isolation ward has also been set up by the local administration in the Pooluvapatti Primary Health Center (PHC) and Isha Isha is providing all the help and support to the ward with medical infrastructure and other essentials.

Talking about the Isha’s pandemic relief activities, they are primarily focused on preventing starvation in the village. Speaking about the same, Sadhguru said, “Though the government and the administrations are doing much to reach out to the poorest of the poor in society, still many shall fall through the cracks. It is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure nobody goes into starvation mode.”