Coimbatore: As India continues to grapple with the deadly coronavirus, many organizations and notable personalities are doing their bit to raise funds for the needy and underprivileged. Among them is yoga guru and motivational speaker Jaggi Vasudev (popularly known as Sadhguru), who has been contributing generously towards the cause by auctioning his paintings.

Two months back, an abstract painting called ‘To Live Totally!’ by Sadhguru got sold for Rs 4.14 crore. Another painting of the guru called ‘Bhairava’, was put up for online auction a month ago by his Isha Foundation and was sold for a whopping Rs 5.1 crore on July 6, Sunday.

With this, he has donated over Rs 9 crore towards Covid-19 relief. Check out the painting here:

The painting ‘Bhairava’ is Sadhguru’s tribute to Isha’s much-loved bull who passed away in April. For the painting, he used cow dung as a backdrop for the artwork that has been created using charcoal, turmeric, and limestone.

As previously mentioned, this is the second artwork that Sadhguru has contributed to Isha Outreach’s efforts which include distribution of protective gear to frontline workers, infrastructure support for isolation wards, and a daily supply of cooked meals and an immunity booster drink to thousands of people in rural Tamil Nadu.

“Our efforts to provide nourishment to daily wagers in rural India who have no other means, is expanding into thousands of people every day. In this effort to generate funds for feeding the underprivileged, this painting is an offering,” said Sadhguru.

The proceeds from both the paintings will enable Isha Outreach’s #BeatTheVirus campaign, which is an initiative by Isha Foundation to prevent the pandemic from entering Thondamuthur village which resides over two lakh residents.

Notably, Tamil Nadu is one of India’s red states with over a lakh of people infected by the virus. In his online Tamil Guru Purnima address yesterday, Sadhguru appealed to citizens to “take a pledge” that they will strictly adhere to distancing norms and prevent further spread of the virus.